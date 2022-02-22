CHP: Driver flees collision on foot, heads toward jail

A traffic collision on Interstate 5 resulted in the driver fleeing the scene on foot, but he was apprehended by a sheriff’s deputy when he fled toward the Pitchess Detention Center, according to law enforcement officials.

A two-vehicle traffic collision occurred at 6:32 p.m. on the northbound Interstate 5 near Parker Road in Castaic, with witnesses reporting a reckless driver before the collision, according to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area Office.

“Witnesses also stated the driver of the reckless vehicle exited after the collision and fled on foot away from the collision toward Pitchess Detention Center on Castaic Road,” Greengard said.

Shortly after, a deputy with Pitchess observed the suspect and detained him until CHP officers arrived at the facility. The driver was cited on suspicion of misdemeanor hit and run. He was released and his vehicle was towed.