Man arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed, unserialized firearm

By Karen Marroquin

Signal Staff Writer

A 32-year-old man from Canyon Country was arrested on Sunday after witnesses alleged that he was carrying a concealed firearm on his waistband.

Deputies responded to a call regarding a man with a gun at the 27100 block of Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus, according to law enforcement officials.

They arrived at the scene and, upon search of the man, deputies reported to have located a loaded, unserialized firearm, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

He was held in lieu of $35,000 bail.

Arriaga said the man was held on suspicion of possessing a concealed, unserialized firearm.