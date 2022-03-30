Garcia cosponsors resolution to end public transportation mask mandate

News release

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, cosponsored a resolution to end the Centers for Disease Control’s mask mandate for public transportation. The Joint Resolution, H.J. Res. 72, would nullify the rule that the CDC issued to require a mask on airplanes and in mass transportation hubs under the Congressional Review Act.

This legislation comes as the chief executives of the largest U.S. airlines sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to allow the federal mandate at airports and on planes to expire next month.

“At a time when most states have lifted their mask mandates, the CDC continues to create rules contradictory to their own guidelines,” Garcia said in a prepared statement. “The continued mask mandate for public transportation puts our private U.S. airline companies and their employees in an unfair position, expecting them to be the enforcers of this outdated mandate. I am proud to cosponsor this bipartisan joint resolution that would nullify this rule under the Congressional Review Act and allow Congress to overturn rules issued by federal agencies. The American people are ready to return to normalcy — it is time to end the mandate.”

The Senate passed Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul’s companion legislation in a bipartisan vote of 57-40. Eight Democratic senators voted in favor of this legislation.

The CDC mandate currently requires anyone using public transportation, such as planes, to wear a mask. This also applies to school buses, even as many school districts across the country are ending their school mask mandate.