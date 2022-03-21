Man arrested on suspicion of child abuse, no details on case made available

A local man was reportedly arrested last week on suspicion of felony child abuse. However, as of Monday, investigators had not released any information regarding the case.

According to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station booking logs, a 49-year-old Canyon Country man was arrested Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on suspicion of corporal injury on a child.

The man, whose occupation was listed as “construction,” was able to post bond for the $50,000 bail amount listed for him on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department website. He was released Friday at approximately 2:37 p.m.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials deferred commenting on the case to the handling investigators at the Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Unit. SVU personnel declined to comment on the case, citing that it remained an ongoing investigation.