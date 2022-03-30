One killed in Acton crash

One person was killed and another injured in a traffic collision on the east side of Acton on Wednesday, according to law enforcement officials.

The person killed was described as a 24-year-old man from Palmdale and, according to the initial investigation, is alleged to have been at fault for the collision. His identity, as of the publication of this story, has not yet been released.

The person injured, a 38-year-old man also from Palmdale, was said to have sustained “major injuries” as a result of the crash and was transported to a local area hospital.

The crash was first reported at approximately 4:50 a.m. on Sierra Highway, just south of San Gabriel Avenue, according to CHP investigators.

“On March 30, 2022, at approximately 0450 hours, Party No. 1 was driving Vehicle No. 1 (a 1989 Honda) northbound on Sierra Highway, south of San Gabriel Avenue,” reads the CHP news release. “Party No. 2 was driving Vehicle No. 2 (Nissan) southbound on Sierra Highway, south of San Gabriel Avenue.”

“For undetermined reasons, Vehicle No. 1 (Honda) crossed into the southbound lane and collided head-on with Vehicle No. 2 (Nissan),” the CHP press release adds.

The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is still under investigation in this crash.

According to the CHP, this is the ninth person killed this year alone in the Antelope Valley CHP jurisdiction, with officials calling this crash another “preventable traffic crash.”

According to the CHP press release, the 24-year-old who was killed was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision while the 38-year-old who lived was.

“You can help us prevent these senseless deaths by obeying all traffic signs and signals, obeying the speed limit, not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and always wearing your seatbelt,” the release said.

This crash is under investigation by the CHP’s Antelope Valley Area Office. Any witnesses have been asked to contact Officer T. Caton, ID 19951, at the CHP Antelope Valley Area office, at 661-948-8541.