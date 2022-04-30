City launches new Canyon Country farmers’ market

Fresh strawberries, home-made garbanzo chips, keto sweets, fresh honey and colorful California poppies – all at the newly opened farmers’ market next to Canyon Country Community Center on Sierra Highway.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony of the new market was hosted by the city of Santa Clarita on Wednesday at the recently opened park and community center, while visitors and shoppers strolled through the nearly 30 vendors. While tacos were getting rolled at one stall, the queue started growing for fresh lemonade.

Strollers nearly bumped into each other, and girlfriends carrying grocery totes sniffed cannabis flowers. Those who know their honey inspected the quality, and the little taste cups filled with spicy chicken started piling up on a table close by. Liza Carbe and John Pierre Durand – vocalists and guitarists from the music band Incendio – sprinkled music in the air.

The event was attended by local dignitaries and City Council members. Mayor Laurene Weste spoke at the opening ceremony as families checked out the vendors.

“We know this is going to be a very popular spot on Wednesdays,” Weste said as she reminded everyone about the market’s timing: Wednesdays from 4 to 8 p.m. year-round.

“Farmers markets have proven to be a wonderful way to bring our community together while providing access to fresh, nutritional local produce. Bringing this weekly event to our new Canyon Country Community Center has been a priority for the city,” she said.

On behalf of the city, she thanked the long-time city resident and current manager of the Old Town Newhall market Larry McClements, who will be managing the new market. He said the venue for the new market makes it an even better place for such a venture.

While pointing to the “real, genuine, certified California’s farmers’ market” next to him, he said that all too often in our food choices we tend to focus on cheap and efficient food while compromising on quality and freshness.

“Most of the produce here were picked during the last 24 hours,” McClements said, adding that the idea behind any such effort is to help the community and allow access to sustainable and healthy food options. He thanked the city for its support and encouragement on behalf of food growers and food artisans.

The diverse new market will host farmers from around Southern California along with prepared food stalls. What makes the new market even more special is the kid-friendly location, next to a park and play structure. Everyone goes home happy and filled.

For more information on the new farmers market, visit bit.ly/3vSly6x.