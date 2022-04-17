Dragon boat egg hunt returns to Castaic Lake

Around 200 people showed up to an unusual Easter egg hunt on the water at Castaic Lagoon on Saturday morning.

Hosted by the Castaic Lake Dragon Boat club, attendees were able to hop aboard a dragon boat and search for balloons floating in the water that contained hidden prizes. Some lucky attendees who discovered a golden egg were treated to a special prize that was provided by Target, one of the event’s sponsors.

“We’re finally out. And so we’re just excited to be seeing everybody outside enjoying the lake,” said Paul Lin, one of the event organizers and member of the Dragon Boat Club. “This is just a great event for our team to kind of introduce dragon boating to the greater community… It’s just great to kind of feel normal again.”

Attendees train for paddling their Dragon Boat during the 5th Annual Easter Dragon Boat Balloon / EggStavaganza held at Castaic lake on Saturday, 041622. Dan Watson/The Signal

For those wanting to climb aboard a dragon boat, free personal flotation devices and oars were available. For the landlubbers, a free barbecue, snow cones and a regular Easter egg hunt were held on shore.

Dragon boats require 20 paddlers for the boat to move forward and in an interview last year with The Signal, Lin said that “once you paddle, you’ve made 20 friends because you’re all (paddling) together … that’s the cool part.” The sport dates back 2,500 years to China and supporters say it’s now one of the fastest-growing water sports in the world.

Although this was the fifth annual dragon boat Easter egg hunt, it was the first since the pandemic.

For mother and attendee Leticia Coffey, having a lakeside alternative to the crowded Central Park Easter egg hunt was greatly appreciated and like others attending the many Easter egg hunts across the Santa Clarita Valley, she said it felt nice to get back to normal.

“That (at the park) was like rushed, there was not that many eggs, and there was like a million kids there. But I mean, they did a good job too,” said Coffey. “But this one was, like, amazing. There was like so many eggs, so much for them to run around…It’s so nice to see everybody. It’s so nice to just be able to feel normal again.”

The next Castaic Lake Dragon Boat event is the Dragon Boat Festival on June 4, although the club said on their Facebook page that they’ve reached capacity on RSVPs and that an update will be coming shortly.

For more information on the Castaic Lake Dragon Boat Club, visit https://bit.ly/3vnlPOI.