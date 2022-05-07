CHP believes ‘unsafe turning movement’ led to fatal Newhall crash

An “unsafe turning movement” is believed to have caused a fatal early-morning traffic collision in Newhall on Thursday, according to investigators with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Office.

The crash, first reported at 12:08 a.m. on the northbound side of Highway 14, near Newhall Avenue, resulted in the death of 29-year-old Tehachapi resident James Holt, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.

In the initial report filed by CHP investigators, the man was said to have been driving his maroon Lexus sedan alone when he made the dangerous traffic move, left the roadway and overturned without striking anyone else.

“Members of the California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded,” the report states. “The driver of the Lexus was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The crash is being investigated by CHP Officer A. Annett, No. 21132 of the Newhall Area Office. Any witnesses to this crash can contact the California Highway Patrol Newhall Area Office at 661-600-1600.