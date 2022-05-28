Man arrested in connection with kidnapping, stolen vehicle pursuit

A 26-year-old man was taken into custody Friday morning in connection with an attempted kidnapping and stolen vehicle pursuit that happened last week, according to Sgt. Clark, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station watch sergeant.

“Male Hispanic was apprehended in a containment in Canyon Country. He was wanted for theft and kidnapping,” said Clark. “A few weeks prior he crashed a stolen car at the end of a pursuit. His girlfriend who was a passenger was significantly injured. He’s known as a gang member.”

Clark said the suspicion of kidnapping was due to the suspect, Oscar Castillo, forcing his girlfriend into the car that he eventually crashed.

On May 17, SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies established a containment in Newhall after a pursuit ended in a crash at 9th Street and Walnut Street just before 6 p.m. The crash involved at least four vehicles and one of the passengers was taken away from the scene via stretcher.

At the scene, Sgt. Mike Marino said sheriff’s deputies were in pursuit of a four-door Kia after it was suspected that the vehicle was a stolen car.

The stolen vehicle, Marino said, crashed with three other vehicles on Walnut and then the suspect bailed on foot. He was described as a Hispanic male wearing a Dallas Cowboys football jersey.

Soon after the containment was ordered, it was canceled because deputies had identified the suspect, according to sheriff’s radio dispatch traffic.