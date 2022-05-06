Overturned car results in multiple blocked highway lanes

An overturned car on the northbound side of Highway 14 in Newhall resulted in multiple lanes being blocked for commuters, resulting in bumper-to-bumper traffic in the area.  

According to Los Angeles County Department officials, the call of the collision was first received at 2 p.m. and located just south of the Newhall Avenue off-ramp. 

The reported collision was described initially as a rolled-over vehicle blocking lanes, according to Giovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.  

However, no injuries or transports to the hospital were reported as of the publication of this story, Sanchez added. 

As of 2:20 p.m., traffic on Highway 14 and the northbound side of Interstate 5 was being heavily affected due to the overturned vehicle reportedly blocking traffic in three lanes on the right side of the highway. 

