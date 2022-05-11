Search warrant leads detectives to unserialized firearm in garage, suspected child endangerment

A 36-year-old Saugus man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of an unserialized firearm and child endangerment, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, detectives served a search warrant to the suspect on Tuesday at a residence in the 27900 block of Newbird Circle in Saugus that led to finding the unserialized firearm stored in a stove in the garage of the suspect’s house, accessible to children residing in the home.

“The search warrant was pertaining to an unrelated investigation,” Arriaga said, “which is still under investigation.”

And because the investigation is pending, Arriaga had no further information about the case.

The suspect was booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and later released on bond, she said.