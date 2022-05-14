Sheriff’s Department investigating garage fire

Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department both responded to a garage fire on Glasser Avenue in Canyon Country at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a deputy on the scene, the garage was being used as an indoor marijuana growing operation.

Ed Pickett, supervising fire dispatcher with Fire Department, said the fire started as an electrical fire and was already extinguished once they had arrived. Pickett also said he was unable to confirm what was burning, as it was “a police matter.”

Lt. Barclay, SCV Sheriff’s Station watch commander, said the matter was under investigation.

“We went to Glasser Avenue to check on…the observation of black smoke coming from the garage and we are still on scene trying to investigate further at this time,” said Barclay.

There is no further information available at the time of this publication.