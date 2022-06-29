Brief foot pursuit ends in arrest

A brief foot pursuit in Valencia ended in an arrest on Tuesday, according to law enforcement officials.

The initial report was first received by law enforcement at approximately 10:20 a.m., near the intersection of Rye Canyon Road and The Old Road.

“It was an observation arrest,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “A deputy observed a known, wanted parolee. Upon contact the male fled, leading to a brief foot pursuit.”

A short period later, deputies were able to detain the man without further incident, according to Arriaga.

The man was later transported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.