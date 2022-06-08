Deputies: Gunshot victim ‘expected to survive,’ carjacking investigation continues

The man who was shot during an alleged carjacking on Tuesday in Newhall is expected to survive his injuries, law enforcement officials announced on Wednesday.

The man, who has not been identified, was reportedly shot in his abdomen but was transported to the hospital where he remains as of Wednesday.

Investigators said that they had taken one 16-year-old boy into custody in connection to the shooting, but that they are still searching for the other two suspects involved.

The shooting was first reported at approximately 7:40 p.m. on the 20500 block of Newhall Avenue, L.A. County Fire Department officials said on the night of the incident.

Santa Clarita Valley Station Sheriffs deputies set up a containment near Green Thumb Garden Center at Valle Del Oro and Newhall Avenue in Newhall on Tuesday, . 060722. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Upon arrival, deputies found a male suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, later adding, “The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.”

During their investigation, deputies learned the victim was approached by two males reportedly demanding the victim’s vehicle.

“The victim willingly gave up his vehicle. However, unprovoked, one of the suspects shot the victim,” Arriaga said.

One of the men believed to be involved with the shooting is taken into custody by a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Deputy. Oscar Sol / The Signal

The suspects are believed to have then fled on foot. However, one suspect allegedly returned and stole the victim’s vehicle. For still unknown reasons and while driving away from the scene, that suspect then lost control of the vehicle about a quarter-mile down the road, crashing it at the foot of Meadowridge Drive.

Two containment areas were set up as deputies searched for the suspects.

“One suspect, a male juvenile 16 years old, was apprehended during the search along Meadowridge Drive in Newhall,” said Arriaga. “A containment was established surrounding the collision. However, deputies were unable to locate the second suspect.”

Santa Clarita Valley Station Sheriffs deputies set up a containment and search cars as they leave The Village Apartments on Valle Del Oro and Newhall Avenue in Newhall on Tuesday, . 060722. Watson/The Signal

In the hours after the initial report, investigators also reported they were looking for a third suspect they now believe to have also been connected to the shooting. He also remains outstanding, as do the weapon, or weapons, used in the incident.

“The male juvenile arrested was booked for carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon,” said Arriaga. “He was transported to Sylmar Juvenile Hall and remains in custody at this time.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the investigation into the incident remains ongoing, Arriaga said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. Anonymous tips can be submitted via LA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.