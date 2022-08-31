CHP Newhall to conduct DUI checkpoint for holiday weekend

California Highway Patrol, Newhall Office officials announced Wednesday they would be conducting a DUI checkpoint in the local area heading into the holiday weekends.

In a press release distributed by local law enforcement, the checkpoint is set to take place on Friday from 8 p.m. to Saturday morning at 2 a.m. The location will be announced just prior to the DUI checkpoint becoming active, according to officials.

“Motorists approaching the checkpoint will see informational signs advising them of a sobriety checkpoint ahead,” read the press release. “Once diverted into the lane, motorists will be detained only momentarily while an officer explains the purpose of the checkpoint.”

The goal of the DUI checkpoint, according to officials, is to create awareness among the motoring public, to deter people from driving under the influence and to keep the streets safe for all.

“Although checkpoints tend to reduce the number of drinking drivers on the road, the CHP will apprehend DUI drivers who fail to heed our warnings,” the release reads. “Even though arrest totals do not rise dramatically, the psychological influence a checkpoint has on the motoring public is invaluable.”

Traffic volume permitting, all vehicles will be checked. If traffic volume becomes too heavy, vehicles to be checked will be selected by a pre-set standard, such as every fifth or tenth vehicle, according to officials.