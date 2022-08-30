LASD to honor deputy who died in fatal shootout in Stevenson Ranch

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies will stand guard at Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian’s memorial located at Poe and Stevenson Ranch parkways for a 24-hour watch, and hold a memorial ceremony at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the same location.

“Deputy Kuredjian tragically lost his life after responding to assist federal agents who were attempting to serve a warrant for a suspect responsible for impersonating a police officer and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon,” Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, wrote in an email.

On Aug. 31, 2001, when officers arrived at the residence in Stevenson Ranch, the suspect responded with gunfire, striking and killing Deputy Kuredjian during the shootout, according to Arriaga.

Kuredjian had served with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for 17 years. Annually, the SCV Sheriff’s Station remembers and honors Kuredjian by standing watch at his memorial, fully dressed in Class A uniform with tie, added Arriaga.