Deputies: Be on the lookout for missing Lancaster teenager

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing teenager from Lancaster.

Madelyn Lucia Lovitt, 15, was last seen near the intersection of 12th Street East and Morveen Street in Lancaster on Saturday at approximately 1:30 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s station bulletin, Lovitt voluntarily left with her boyfriend, 15-year-old Santa Clarita resident Kaylan Llamas, who’s also been reported missing. Lovitt and Llamas may be driving a blue 2017 Mazda 3 with a California license plate reading: 7ZTX252.

Lovitt, who also goes by “Mady,” has black shoulder-length hair, hazel eyes, is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 120 pounds, has a nose piercing, and wears a heart necklace, rings and bracelets. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweater with black and pink pajamas.

The bulletin said Lovitt has some mental health issues, but also has no history of running away.

Detectives are asking anyone with information that would help in their investigation to contact Detective Torsney with the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466. If one would prefer to provide information anonymously, they can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).