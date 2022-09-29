Deputies: Suspect attempts to use forklift to remove victim’s vehicle from property

A man reportedly attempted to use a forklift to remove a truck from his property after he had claimed the driver was trespassing, according to law enforcement officials.

The attempt resulted in the man causing damage to the victim’s vehicle, stabbing it multiple times in the side with the forks on the heavy-duty machinery.

The man using the forklift was arrested after deputies responded to a call for service on the 30500 block of The Old Road on Aug. 31, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“During investigation, deputies learned the victim parked his semi-truck on an open lot when he was approached by the suspect, who parked his vehicle in front of him,” said Arriaga. “The suspect approached the victim and told him to move his truck off the suspect’s property.”

“The suspect left, only to return a short period later in a forklift and began to cause damage to the semi-truck by puncturing the forks into the semi-truck repeatedly,” Arriaga added.

The suspect then left the location, out of view, and deputies were unable to find the suspect after combing the area looking for him. The suspect remained outstanding until he was ultimately arrested on Wednesday.

“Damages to the semi-truck were believed to be in excess of $1,000,” Arriaga said.

The man was arrested on at least one count of suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury.

He was held in lieu of $30,000 bail, but was later bonded out on the same day of his arrest.