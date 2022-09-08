Emergency responders called to possible stabbing

Two individuals were treated for injuries during a fight that escalated into a possible stabbing in an alley in Santa Clarita Wednesday evening, according to fire officials.

According to Christain Chavez, a Los Angeles County Fire Department supervising dispatcher, emergency personnel received reports for a medical emergency at approximately 6:49 p.m. at Arch Street between Second and Third streets in Santa Clarita.

Two individuals were reported to have been in a fight that led to a stabbing, Chavez said. Two men were treated at the scene, and one was later transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries. However, the extent of the injuries was unknown.

Emergency responders assist a man, who was reported to have been involved in a fight that led to a possible stabbing in Newhall Wednesday evening. Oscar Sol/The Signal

Witnesses at the scene said one man was located in the back parking lot of a residential neighborhood with lacerations to his right hand.

The incident ended at 7:20 p.m. and emergency personnel spent about 30 minutes assisting the men, according to Chavez.

Chavez said Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were called on to assist at the scene. According to witnesses, there were about seven deputies in front of the property and several others in the rear parking lot.

Deputy Peterson, who declined to provide her first name, said deputies received reports of a possible fight. When deputies arrived at the scene “almost immediately, there was no one there.” There were no reports or information about a reported stabbing, she added.

As of Wednesday night, the description of the suspect, what caused the fight to escalate into a possible stabbing, and what occurred to the second man not transported to a nearby hospital was unknown.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were called to assist at the scene of a reported fight. Witnesses said there were about seven deputies in front of the property and several others in the rear parking lot of the reported fight. Oscar Sol/The Signal

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrived at the scene of a reported fight at Arch Street between Second and Third streets in Santa Clarita. Oscar Sol/The Signal