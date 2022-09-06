Four people transported to hospital after Highway 14 rollover

A traffic collision on the southbound side of Highway 14 resulted in four of five people involved in the incident being transported to a nearby hospital and caused a short delay for commuters Tuesday afternoon, according to emergency personnel.

Craig Little, public information officer for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said they received reports of traffic collision at approximately 3:02 p.m. southbound on Highway 14 near Escondido Canyon Road. The collision involved a recreational vehicle, he added.

Emergency personnel responded to a traffic collision on the southbound side of Highway 14 Tuesday afternoon, which resulted in four of five people, who were involved in the collision, being transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries and assessments. Oscar Sol/The Signal

A total of five people were involved in the collision, and emergency personnel transported four to a nearby hospital. However, there were no major injuries and the patients needed basic medical attention, he said.

Patrick Kimble, California Highway Patrol Newhall Area officer and spokesman, said the CHP received a report of an RV versus vehicle. A black Dodge truck was found rolled over with its camper on its side. However, it is unknown if another vehicle was involved in the collision.

The collision caused extensive damage to the guardrail, according to chatter from emergency personnel radio traffic. CHP also closed the slow lane for a short period of time due to the collision.

According to Kimble, as of Tuesday afternoon, CHP is still investigating the cause of the collision.

California Highway Patrol officers closed down the slow lane on Highway 14 near Escondido Canyon Road after a black Dodge truck and a recreational vehicle rolled over for a short period of time. Oscal Sol/The Signal

According to chatter from emergency personnel radio traffic, the roll over caused extensive damage to a guardrail on Highway 14 near Escondido Canyon Road.