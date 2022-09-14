Saugus district board member resigns

Laura Arrowsmith, who represents Trustee Area No. 2 for the Saugus Union School District, announced her resignation Tuesday evening during a special session meeting, citing she would be moving away from the area.

Superintendent Colleen Hawkins confirmed Arrowsmith resigned on Wednesday. There are no plans to fill her seat because there are only four meetings remaining until the organizational meeting in December, according to Hawkins.

“Mrs. Arrowsmith served as board president during the remainder of Ms. (Julie) Olsen’s term and also served as board president the following year,” Hawkins wrote in an email. “She is an amazing educator, a fantastic advocate for students, and a true leader in our community.”

“While we will miss her in her role in Saugus, we know that she will continue to provide a positive impact upon our community in her role as an educator for the William S. Hart Union High School District.”

In addition, Arrowsmith’s seat, Trustee Area No. 2, along with Trustee Area No. 1 and No. 5, are up for grabs in the November general election. Voters within Saugus district’s jurisdiction will decide who represents them on the board of trustees.

Arrowsmith and Anna Griese, who is running for Trustee Area No. 2, are slated to be on the ballot in the November general election.