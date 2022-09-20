Shopify vs. Shopify Plus: Choose the best platform to grow your eCommerce business

Shopify is one the best options for eCommerce website development, which is one reason merchants of all sizes and industries know and love it. It’s a trusted and reliable platform, so many top-notch brands use it. But, of course, if you rely on Shopify, you often need to upgrade and tap into the range of features in Shopify Plus.

With Shopify Plus, you have access to an omnichannel enterprise platform. But, whether you decide to use Shopify or Shopify Plus, you’ll find the solution that best meets your needs now and in the future. Here’s a quick overview of the differences with crucial features that should fulfill your commerce needs as you hire Shopify experts.

Shopify vs. Shopify Plus: At A Glance

Shopify plans include Basic, Shopify, and Advanced options. These three standard selections allow you to start your online store, grow it, and even manage your business. One of these plans should meet your needs, whether you’re selling personalized products or digital downloads.

Shopify and Shopify Plus offer excellent 24/7 customer service without requiring coding. You can also scale up as your company grows. While the three Shopify plans are great for starting up and growing your business, Shopify Plus is the enterprise solution that supports your ever-expanding business with more franchising, customization, and control options.

Key Differences: Shopify vs. Shopify Plus by Features

The depth and scope of features set them apart as you explore the differences between Shopify and Shopify plus development services. Shopify experts can help you determine which option best meets your company’s needs. Here are a few features and how they differ as you build Shopify app eCommerce solutions.

Analytics & Dashboarding

Shopify Plus offers greater automation and analysis capabilities for your app development. For example, you can gauge the click rates, traffic, and conversions. So you can determine the efficacy of campaigns and then schedule special offers or events to deliver the results you need from your promotions.

Your goal is to take full advantage of your depth of understanding of analytics and reports. As a result, you can further personalize your product offerings to tap into the trending realities of buying behaviors. You’ll also continue optimizing your eCommerce experience with Shopify experts’ help.

Marketing & Design

Beyond data availability, you can also customize the checkout and the complete buying experience. In addition, Shopify plus development services feature 3D videos, augmented reality, and advanced themes. So, you’ll get a better, easier-to-manage experience to increase conversions in your Shopify plus for enterprise eCommerce.

Pricing

Shopify plus for enterprise eCommerce is higher in terms of cost, but it’s also designed to be an advanced solution. So, you’d expect a higher price, particularly for the higher level of support, more robust personalization options, and other upgraded features for your Shopify integration solutions.

Customization

The customization features of Shopify Plus set it apart. You can change the codebase level, which means your template is more unique and powerful than your competitors. You can also use the theme language, Liquid, to further refine your site’s appearance and advanced functionality.

Support

You get 24/7 dedicated support when you tap into Shopify Plus. So, beyond the access to unique Shopify integration solutions and advanced application features, you get a talented team of Shopify experts who will support your efforts to launch and optimize your eCommerce website.

Shopify plus for enterprise eCommerce offers Shopify Flow. So, you can tap into inventory tracking, marketing, order management, customer service, promotional campaigns, risk assessment functionality, and so much more. You can take your eCommerce business to the next level with seamless automation and advanced features.

Who uses Shopify Plus?

Shopify Plus is designed for enterprise-level companies, so it’s the best solution for companies needing a powerful platform to support their advanced, demanding audience. It’s not typically the best solution for small start-up companies, but it doesn’t need to be. It’s called Shopify plus for enterprise eCommerce for a reason.

Shopify Plus is designed to support high-level demands from enterprise-level companies. So, footwear companies like Allbirds and Giesswein use Shopify Plus, but so does Kylie Jenners’ Kylie cosmetics company, as well as well-established companies like Tesla, Nestlé, and Heinz. You’ll recognize many enterprise companies that use Shopify Plus, and you may just find your own company as one of the many businesses that use its powerful features.

One of the three Shopify plans will probably meet your needs if you’re looking for a simple, cost-effective, and reliable solution for a small-to-medium-sized company. But when you grow your company into an enterprise-level monolith, it will be time to consider tapping into Shopify Plus.

How To Decide Between Shopify and Shopify Plus

Your decision to go with Shopify or Shopify Plus will probably be easy for your company. It’s typically reasonably obvious when your level of technical requirements and web audience necessitates your need for an enterprise platform. So, Shopify Plus will be the best solution for your company.

In many cases, the cost of unique features may be a deciding factor. Of course, you may start with one of the Shopify plan options, then quickly determine that your business will be better served by the more robust solutions offered by Shopify Plus.

Conclusion

