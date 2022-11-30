Motorcyclist transported to nearby hospital after vehicle collision

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
A motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital Tuesday night after colliding with another vehicle on the intersection of McBean Parkway and Magic Mountain Parkway, according to law enforcement officials.  

Watch Sgt. Bill Edson of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said deputies responded to a call for a vehicle collision at approximately 7:58 p.m. According to reports from responding deputies, the motorcyclist collided with another vehicle at the intersection, but it is unknown what led to the collision. 

Michael Pittman, supervising dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said emergency personnel arrived at the scene around the same time as deputies. Emergency personnel transported the motorcyclist via ambulance to a nearby hospital.  

Both Edson and Pittman confirmed the motorcyclist needed medical attention, but the extent of the individual’s injuries was unknown.  

