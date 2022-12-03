Man yells at dog, detained on suspicion of restraining order violation

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A 26-year-old Canyon Country resident was detained on suspicion of violating a restraining order after residents called the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station to respond to a man yelling at their family dog, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.  

According to Arriaga, deputies responded to a call for service on the 18200 block of Sandy Drive in Canyon Country at approximately 9 a.m., where they learned that the man yelling at the family’s dog had an active restraining order against him.  

“Upon arrival, deputies learned it was only a male yelling at the family dog. However, deputies identified the male to have an active court order restraining him from a female who lived at the residence,” wrote Arriaga in a prepared statement. 

The man was detained and taken to the SCV Sheriff’s Station and held in lieu of $20,000 bail. Arriaga stated the man was released on bond.   

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS