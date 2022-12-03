Man yells at dog, detained on suspicion of restraining order violation

A 26-year-old Canyon Country resident was detained on suspicion of violating a restraining order after residents called the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station to respond to a man yelling at their family dog, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

According to Arriaga, deputies responded to a call for service on the 18200 block of Sandy Drive in Canyon Country at approximately 9 a.m., where they learned that the man yelling at the family’s dog had an active restraining order against him.

“Upon arrival, deputies learned it was only a male yelling at the family dog. However, deputies identified the male to have an active court order restraining him from a female who lived at the residence,” wrote Arriaga in a prepared statement.

The man was detained and taken to the SCV Sheriff’s Station and held in lieu of $20,000 bail. Arriaga stated the man was released on bond.