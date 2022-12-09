Medical examiners ID body of gunshot victim

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office have identified the body of a man found dead from a gunshot wound in a local park.

Wesley Dettra, 21, of Valencia, was found deceased around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call of a person down and not responding.

Deputies found his body in the middle of the basketball courts at Northbridge Park, lying next to a shotgun, in the 27300 block of Grandview Drive in Valencia. The park is adjacent to Charles Helmers Elementary School.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials reported the incident is not believed to be part of an active crime investigation.

Sheriff’s Homicide Lt. Mike Gomez confirmed the death is suspected to be a suicide.

The incident is believed to be at least the 38th suicide in the SCV this year, according to year-to-date statistics from the Sheriff’s Department.

For more information about mental health resources, visit santa-clarita.com/MentalHealth or bethedifferencescv.org.