Oil leak near Magic Mountain prompts HAZMAT response

A crude oil leak near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and The Old Road prompted the response of the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Health Hazardous Materials Division on Friday.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. near the Interstate 5 entrance and exit. While the cause of the leak is unknown at the time of this publication, officials from the city of Santa Clarita say it originated from an oil pipe that runs underneath Magic Mountain Parkway.

Giovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the Fire Department, said one HAZMAT unit was on the scene.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responds to a leak of crude oil near the intersection of The Old Road and Magic Mountain Parkway. Dan Watson / The Signal.

Carrie Lujan, spokeswoman for the city of Santa Clarita, said HAZMAT had “mitigated the leak” by approximately 3:30 p.m.

Approximately 5 to 7 gallons of crude oil was estimated to have leaked.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.