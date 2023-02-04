Oil leak near Magic Mountain prompts HAZMAT response

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Department redirect traffic during a leak of crude oil near the intersection of The Old Road and Magic Mountain Parkway. Dan Watson / The Signal.
A crude oil leak near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and The Old Road prompted the response of the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Health Hazardous Materials Division on Friday.  

The incident occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. near the Interstate 5 entrance and exit. While the cause of the leak is unknown at the time of this publication, officials from the city of Santa Clarita say it originated from an oil pipe that runs underneath Magic Mountain Parkway.  

Giovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the Fire Department, said one HAZMAT unit was on the scene. 

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responds to a leak of crude oil near the intersection of The Old Road and Magic Mountain Parkway. Dan Watson / The Signal.

 Carrie Lujan, spokeswoman for the city of Santa Clarita, said HAZMAT had “mitigated the leak” by approximately 3:30 p.m. 

Approximately 5 to 7 gallons of crude oil was estimated to have leaked.  

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

A Fruit vendor looks on the corner of Magic Mountain Parkway and The Old Road during a leak of crude oil. Dan Watson / The Signal

 

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

