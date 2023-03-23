Construction crews hit gas line, small gas leak reported 

Construction crews working on the 30900 block of Desert Shadow Road in Hasley Canyon thought they had burst a gas main while digging on Thursday, according to Craig Little, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

However, it turned out to be just a small gas leak that was of little concern. The Fire Department received the initially serious-sounding call at 10:26 a.m. and units were released at 10:48 a.m.

Little said SoCal Gas was notified and was en route to the scene. SoCal Gas has not responded to a request for comment, at the time of this publication.