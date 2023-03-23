Construction crews hit gas line, small gas leak reported 

Construction crews working on the 30900 block of Desert Shadow Road in Hasley Canyon thought they had burst a gas main while digging on Thursday, according to Craig Little, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  

However, it turned out to be just a small gas leak that was of little concern. The Fire Department received the initially serious-sounding call at 10:26 a.m. and units were released at 10:48 a.m. 

Little said SoCal Gas was notified and was en route to the scene. SoCal Gas has not responded to a request for comment, at the time of this publication.  

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

