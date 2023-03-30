Deputies: Help needed to catch two suspects in Agua Dulce credit card theft 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is on the lookout for two men suspected of stealing credit cards in Agua Dulce and attempting to make charges in Palmdale, according to a special bulletin that the department released on Thursday afternoon.

Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station asked her to get the word out in the SCV. The suspects could come back over the hill in an attempt to make purchases here.

The bulletin narrative indicated that the theft of the credit cards took place between 11 and 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 22. Two suspects reportedly removed the cards from a vehicle parked at Vasquez Rocks, located at 10700 Escondido Canyon Road in Agua Dulce.

“Suspect(s) took two credit cards from (the) victim’s wallet located inside his unlocked vehicle,” the bulletin read. “Suspect 1 and suspect 2 attempted to use the credit cards at various locations in the city of Palmdale.”

The first suspect has been described as male, about 30 to 40 years old, and heavyset. The second suspect is described as male, also 30 to 40 years old, and slender.

Arriaga said no additional information was available.

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Cyber Fraud Crimes Team with the Fraud and Cyber Crimes Bureau at 11515 S. Colima Road, M-101, in Whittier, CA 90604, with attention to Detective Stacey Halvorsen, or call 661-287-4098. Those who’d like to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or offer anonymous tips online at LACrimeStoppers.org or by using the “P3 Tips” mobile application on Google Play or Apple’s App Store.