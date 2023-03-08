SCV Chamber forms API Business Council

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of its new API (Asian/Pacific Islander) Business Council with a mission to grow and strengthen API-owned businesses through leadership, training and advocacy.

The council will work to identify and address the most pressing challenges faced by API-owned businesses throughout the Santa Clarita Valley by mobilizing resources to their owners, the chamber announced in a prepared statement.

“The primary focus for the API Council is on business education and training, research, advocacy and economic development for the API business community,” Jennifer Avancena, owner of Calajo Catering and the founding chair of the API Council, said in the chamber’s release. “Our goal is for businesses to develop and grow, and to foster the exchange of business ideas, best practices and opportunities to help fellow businesses achieve their goals.”

The API Council will provide programs and workshops to open inclusive new pathways for API businesses to reach new markets and expand operations. Members of the council will work to create business opportunities. The council’s vision is to have an environment where API businesses are thriving in the SCV economy and contributing to communities, the statement said.

“The API population continues to expand its economic and political influence throughout the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “As one of the fastest-growing minority groups within the U.S., and California having the largest community, the SCV Chamber will provide a platform where diverse API business owners can influence civic, social and economic policies.”

“The mission of the API Council is to be a strong voice in effecting positive change in the areas of economic development, public contracting and private procurement, and public and fiscal policies that impact Asian/Pacific Islander businesses and communities at large,” Becki Robb, 2023 SCV Chamber board chair, said in the release. “Our council will voice to create opportunities in the social and economic sectors for the Asian/Pacific Islander business community.”

The first API Council event is scheduled March 23. Details and registration can be found on the SCV Chamber’s website at www.SCVChamber.com.