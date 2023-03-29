Towing attempt leads to arrest on suspicion of vandalism  

A 40-year-old Palmdale resident was arrested on suspicion of vandalism in Valencia on Sunday following a towing attempt, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 8:45 a.m. deputies received a call for service indicating two men attempting to tow a vehicle from a ditch while looking suspicious at 24135 Creekside Road.

Upon deputy arrival, they contacted a man standing alongside a Lexus in a ditch, adjacent to the bike path and riverbed.

“They observed bolt cutters in the vehicle, which they later learned were used to cut fencing to attempt to move the male’s vehicle from the ditch, causing an estimated $800 in damages,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.

The man was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station. He remains in custody at the time of this publication. He is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.