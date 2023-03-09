Valencia medical device company makes ‘fastest growing’ list

News release

Inc. has named Valencia-based CC Wellness one of the fastest-growing private companies on the West Coast.

CC Wellness is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the development of Class II medical devices as well as cosmetic, over-the-counter and organic products.

“This recognition is continued validation of our vision,” CC Wellness Chairman Marek J. Olszewski said in a prepared statement. “Our brands’ success and that of our white label partners is grounded in a Pharmacopeia-grade ISO 90001- and 1345-certified process in which our high-quality ingredients are monitored closely, in-house, at every stage, in every batch… That’s why so many of our white label formulations are found in lubricants sold across the competitive intimate wellness market.”



The CC Wellness winning entry in the third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list highlighted “our category leadership in FDA 510(K) premarket certification, our use of the safest ingredients, and our celebration of shame-free intimate wellness as a pillar of health,” CC Wellness Chief Strategy Officer Mimi Anderson said in the company’s release.

Inc. reported that the companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2019 and 2021, these private companies had an average growth rate of 559% and, in 2021 alone, they added 14,536 jobs and $4.6 billion to the Pacific region’s economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/pacific.