Four remain outstanding following AT&T robbery

Four men involved in a Tuesday afternoon robbery at an AT&T store in Valencia remained at large, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

The robbery occurred shortly after a similar robbery attempt was reported at a Stevenson Ranch AT&T location.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, deputies received a call for service at approximately 2:15 p.m. at 24943 Pico Canyon Road, an AT&T store in Stevenson Ranch. The call reported four male juveniles exiting a silver Honda Civic, wearing masks.

“The disturbing parties ran to the front entrance door. However, the door was locked, so they were unable to enter the location,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.

The four were last seen driving southbound on The Old Road and out of view.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., deputies responded to at AT&T store at 24236 Valencia Blvd. regarding a robbery that had just occurred.

“It was reported four male Black adults wearing sweatshirts with hoods, jeans, entered the location and ordered the manager to access a rear storage safe,” wrote Arriaga. “The manager, fearful for his life, opened the safe for the males.”

The four stole $1,400 in cash and several cellphones, according to Arriaga. They fled in a gold Toyota 4Runner, eastbound on Valencia Boulevard and out of view.

At the time of this publication, the suspects remain outstanding.

Anyone with information can contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Crime Stoppers at www.LACrimeStoppers.org.