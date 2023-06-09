SUSD investigation into principal still underway 

The investigation is still underway into Emblem Academy Principal Sahar Moshayedi, and that a timeline has not yet been given for when it would be complete, according to Katherine Cooper, president of the Saugus Union School District governing board.

District Superintendent Colleen Hawkins announced May 10 that Moshayedi was being placed on leave amid a flurry of parent complaints made during the previous meeting.

Cooper said there wasn’t much to be said at the moment because it’s an ongoing personnel matter.

“A third-party investigator was hired to make sure that it was completely impartial,” Cooper said. “We hope that it’s finished soon, but it is not yet finished.”

While Hawkins previously worked at the same district as Moshayedi — Compton Unified School District — Cooper said the decision to hire a third party was made because “a lot of parents wanted to have some input,” so it made more sense to do it that way rather than having an investigation consume a lot of staff time.

Cooper said it would be too early to speculate as to whether the investigation or its outcome would impact the leadership at Emblem next year.

“We want it done thoroughly,” Cooper said Thursday, “but also as quickly as possible without sacrificing thoroughness.”