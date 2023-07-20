FIFA Women’s World Cup Stream 2023: how to watch live in US, Canada, UK, NZ via online Women’s World Cup

The FIFA Women’s world cup 2023 gets underway this week as 32 teams will be contesting to win the biggest prize in the game. The tournament will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand and will run through a whole month from the 20th of July to the 20th of the next month, August. This will be the first time that the competition will be hosted by two countries, with a record 32 nations vying for the glory. Click here for live stream TV channel.

In 2019, the Women’s world cup featured only 24 teams but the success forced its organizers to upgrade the tally to 32 from its previous number. FIFA President Gianni Infantino took a keen interest in expanding the tournament, making it possible for numerous states across the globe to grace the occasion. The USWNT has registered the most number of title wins, with their tally standing at 4. They are followed by the European powerhouse Germany who have won the competition twice. The other two teams to have won the prestigious prize are Norway and the Asian Samurai’s Japan.

This will be the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and with the success of the last two editions, it only promises to be another blockbuster of an event. And if you happen to be a soccer/Football fan, you should surely go through this article piece once.

Here is all you need to know about FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 including live stream, TV channels, complete schedule and more.

How to watch FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 live online and on TV?

The biggest sporting event on the planet Earth is just a few hours away from us as the fans gather in the Oceanic regions of Australia and New Zealand to witness the historic spectacle. But those fanatics who are unable to make it into the stadium, we have got you covered. You can still enjoy all the action on your TV screens as well as your mobile fans and tablets.

In Britain, all the games of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be broadcasted on BBC and ITV, with corresponding streaming services, ITVX and iPlayer also complementing the viewers. The USWNT devotees will have to tune into FOX to watch their favorite players in the Stars and Stripes. FOX will be telecasting all the matches on its main channel as well as on FOX Sports.



While in host nation Australia, the whole campaign will be streamed live on Seven Network and Optus Sport. Sky Sports will have the honour to broadcast all the games live in the co-host nation of New Zealand.

The masses of two-time world champion, Germany will have the back of their devotees as they will be enjoying all the action on ZDF, Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen and ARD. Fans in the Indian Subcontinent will have to be complacent with 1 stadium.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Venues:

For the first time in the history of the competition, the world cup will be played simultaneously in two different countries. Australia and New Zealand will have the privileges, with matches set to be played across 10 venues collectively in both countries. The opening game of the tournament will be played at historic Eden Park in Auckland where host New Zealand will begin their campaign against 1995 winners, Norway. The other venues for the Women’s world cup include Wellington Regional Stadium, Forsyth Barr Stadium (Dunedin Stadium), and Waikato Stadium in Hamilton.

The other host nation Australia will be welcoming the major chunk of the games with a total of 6 stadiums ready for the show. Stadium Australia, Sydney Football Stadium, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Hindmarsh Stadium, and Lang Park (Brisbane Stadium).

The battle for third place will happen at Lang Park Stadium, with Stadium Australia ground for the final which will take place on Sunday 20 August.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Groups:

Group A:

New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

Group B:

Australia, Canada, Nigeria, Republic of Ireland

Group C:

Costa Rica, Japan, Spain, Zambia

GroupD:

China, Denmark, England, Haiti

Group E:

Netherlands, Portugal, United States, Vietnam

Group F:

Brazil, France, Jamaica, Panama

Group G:

Argentina, Italy, South Africa, Sweden

Group H:

Colombia, Germany, South Korea, Morocco

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Schedule:

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will feature a total of 64 matches set to be played across 10 different footballing fields. Here is the complete guide to the schedule of the matches.

Group Stage:

20th July

New Zealand vs Norway, 7 pm (07:00 GMT) – Eden Park, Auckland

Australia vs Ireland, 8 pm (10:00 GMT) – Stadium Australia, Sydney

21st July:

Nigeria vs Canada, 12:30 pm (02:30 GMT) – Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne

Philippines vs Switzerland, 5 pm (05:00 GMT) – Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Spain vs Costa Rica, 7:30 pm (07:30 GMT) – Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

22nd July:

US vs Vietnam, 1 pm (01:00 GMT) – Eden Park, Auckland

Zambia vs Japan, 7 pm (07:00 GMT) – Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

England vs Haiti, 7:30 pm (09:30 GMT) – Lang Park, Brisbane

Denmark vs China, 8 pm (12:00 GMT) – Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth

23rd July:

Sweden vs South Africa, 5 pm (05:00 GMT) – Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

Netherlands vs Portugal, 7:30 pm (07:30 GMT) – Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

France vs Jamaica 8 pm (10:00 GMT) – Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

24th July:

Italy vs Argentina, 6 pm (06:00 GMT) – Eden Park, Auckland

Germany vs Morocco, 6:30 pm (08:30 GMT) – Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne

Brazil vs Panama, 8:30 pm (11:00 GMT) – Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide

25th July:

Colombia vs South Korea, 12:00 pm (02:00 GMT) – Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

New Zealand vs Philippines, 5:30 pm (05:30 GMT) – Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

Switzerland vs Norway, 8 pm (08:00 GMT) – Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

26th July:

Japan vs Costa Rica, 5 pm (05:00 GMT) – Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Spain vs Zambia, 7:30 pm (07:30 GMT) – Eden Park, Auckland

Canada vs Ireland, 8 pm (12:00 GMT) – Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth

27th July:

US vs Netherlands, 1 pm (01:00 GMT) – Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

Portugal vs Vietnam, 7:30 pm (07:30 GMT) – Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

Australia vs Nigeria, 8 pm (10:00 GMT) – Lang Park, Brisbane

28th July:

Argentina vs South Africa, 12pm (00:00 GMT) – Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

England vs Denmark, 6:30 pm (08:30 GMT) – Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

China vs Haiti, 8:30 pm (11:00 GMT) – Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide

29th July:

Sweden vs Italy, 7:30 pm (07:30 GMT) – Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

France vs Brazil, 8 pm (10:00 GMT) – Lang Park, Brisbane

Panama vs Jamaica, 8:30 pm (12:30 GMT) – Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth

30th July:

South Korea vs Morocco, 2 pm (04:30 GMT) – Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide

Switzerland vs New Zealand, 7 pm (07:00 GMT) – Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Germany vs Colombia, 7:30 pm (09:30 GMT) – Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

31st July:

Japan vs Spain, 7 pm (07:00 GMT) – Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

Costa Rica vs Zambia, 7 pm (07:00 GMT) – Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

Canada vs Australia, 8 pm (10:00 GMT) – Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne

Ireland vs Nigeria, 8 pm (10:00 GMT) – Lang Park, Brisbane

1st August:

Portugal vs US, 7 pm (07:00 GMT) – Eden Park, Auckland

Vietnam vs Netherlands, 7 pm (07:00 GMT) – Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Haiti vs Denmark, 7 pm (11:00 GMT) – Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth

China vs England, 8:30 pm (11:00 GMT) – Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide

2nd August:

South Africa vs Italy, 7 pm (07:00 GMT) – Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

Argentina vs Sweden, 7 pm (07:00 GMT) – Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

Panama vs France, 8 pm (10:00 GMT) – Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

Jamaica vs Brazil, 8 pm (10:00 GMT) – Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne

3rd August:

South Korea vs Germany, 8 pm (10:00 GMT) – Lang Park, Brisbane

Morocco vs Colombia, 6 pm (10:00 GMT) – Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth

Round of 16:

5th August:

Winner A vs Runners-up C, 5 pm (05:00 GMT) – Eden Park, Auckland

Winner C vs Runners-up A, 8 pm (08:00 GMT) – Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

6th August:

Winner E vs Runners-up G, 12pm (02:00 GMT) – Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

Winner G vs Runners-up E, 7 pm (09:00 GMT) – Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne

7th August:

Winner D vs Runners-up B, 5.30 pm (7:30 GMT) – Lang Park, Brisbane

Winner B vs Runners-up D, 8.30 pm (10.30 GMT) – Stadium Australia, Sydney

8th August:

Winner H vs Runners-up F, 6 pm (8:00 GMT) – Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne

Winner F vs Runners-up H, 8.30 pm (11:00 GMT) – Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide

Quarter Finals:

11th August:

1 pm (01:00 GMT) – Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington – Quarterfinal 1

7:30 pm (7:30 GMT) – Eden Park, Auckland – Quarterfinal 2

12th August:

5 pm (07:00 GMT) – Lang Park, Brisbane – Quarter Final 3

8:30 pm (10:30 GMT) – Stadium Australia, Sydney – Quarter Final 4

SemiFinals:

15th August:

8 pm (08:00 GMT) – Eden Park, Auckland – Semifinal 1

16th August:

8 pm (10:00 GMT) – Stadium Australia, Sydney – Semi Final 2

Third-place play-off:

19th August:

6 pm (10:00 GMT) – Lang Park, Brisbane

Final:

20th August:

8 pm (10:00 GMT) – Stadium Australia, Sydney

Teams to watch out for:

The USA:

The defending champions, the USA have a bigger goal on their mind as they have set their eyes to become the first team in the history of both men’s and women’s football to win a treble of gold at the world cup finals but they will have their task cut out as they are expected to face a tough competition from the likes of Germany, Spain, England and host Australia.

The USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski has named a mix of experience and young blood to fulfil the dream winning the title for the third time in a row. The seasoned campaigners, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe and defender Kelley O’Hara will be donning the Stars and the Stripes shirt for the fourth time in the world cup finals. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and midfielder Julie Ertz will make their third appearance in these competitions.

Fourteen players on the roster will be gracing the occasion for the first time in their respective careers.

Germany:

Germany hasn’t been at their very best as they have failed to make it to the finals since winning the competition back in 2007. In their last outing in the world cup finals, the two times winner bowed out of the competition in Quarterfinal after losing to Sweden by 2-1. The European powerhouse will look to put behind the disappointment of the Euro final from last summer where they marginally lost to England in the final.

Spain:

Spain never got past the round of 16 in the history of the competition but now is highly tipped to at least make it into the last four of this year’s campaign. With Barcelona’s star player inclusion, Alexia Putellas who happens to be one of the world’s very best, La Furia Roja are expected to spring up a surprise or two this time around.

England:

The reigning European Champions, England are undoubtedly one of the hot favorites to lift the trophy. The Lionesses have got their tails up as they look to take it one step further by capturing global glory this time around. Coach Sarina Wiegman and captain Millie Bright believe their team has the quality and finesse to dismantle any team in the world on their day. But for that to happen, they have to play every game like the final.

Australia:

Led by one of the best players in the world, the Matildas have been on a roll with them beating Spain 3-2 back in February, beating England 2-0 in April and beating France 1-0 this week. And with the support of the home crowd on their back, there is every chance in the world for the girls in Golden to create history.