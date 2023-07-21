Sheriff’s Department asking for public’s help in finding missing woman 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a “Be on the Lookout” alert on Friday morning asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman last seen in Santa Clarita.

Lauren Roberts, 18, was last seen on the 29000 block of Blackpine Way in Saugus on Tuesday wearing a gray shirt, gray sweats and a backpack.

Roberts is diagnosed with autism, according to the alert, and her family is concerned for her well being.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.