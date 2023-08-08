Beach named assistant superintendent of education services at Castaic district

News release

The Castaic Union School District has announced the appointment of Stephanie Beach as the new assistant superintendent of education services.

“With an impressive 30-year career in education, Stephanie brings a wealth of experience and a deep passion for supporting staff, students, and families in the district,” the district said in a news release.

Beach earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona and her teaching credential from Chapman University. She also pursued a master’s in educational administration from the University of Phoenix.

Before joining the Castaic district, Beach gained teaching experience both in Arizona and internationally. She dedicated five years to teaching in Arizona and an additional three years at an international school on the island of Saipan.

In 2000, Beach joined the Castaic Middle School as a fifth-grade teacher. After two years at CMS, she transitioned to Live Oak Elementary, where she taught third grade for nine years. In 2011, she returned to Castaic Middle School as the assistant principal.

“Stephanie’s dedication and exceptional leadership abilities led her to the district office in 2015, where she served as an administrator on special assignment,” the release said. Later, she became the principal of Castaic Elementary School and, most recently, Live Oak Elementary School.

“As an educator and leader, Stephanie understands the significance of fostering a supportive learning environment that nurtures the growth and development of both students and staff,” the release said. “Her deep understanding of the Castaic Union School District, combined with her passion for promoting academic excellence, makes her an ideal fit for her new role as assistant superintendent of education services.”

Beach resides in Valencia with her husband and youngest daughter. All three of her children have completed their educational journeys through Live Oak Elementary School and Castaic Middle School.