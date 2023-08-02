SCV resident authors pair of books on grief

Press release
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release 

Chaplain Lorraine Terranova, a resident of the Santa Clarita Valley since 1985, has authored two books on grief. 

Terranova is the CEO and founder of The Widow’s Ministry and is a full-time hospice chaplain. 

“The Journey of Grieving” is a collection of articles on grief, loss and recovery, which span 17 years in writing since 2006. The articles cover various topics including loss of spouse, loss of a child, suicide, and more. 

“Prayers for the Grieving Heart” is a collection of short prayers to help provide hope and comfort for those grieving the loss of a beloved loved one. 

Both books are available on Amazon. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS