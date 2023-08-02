SCV resident authors pair of books on grief

News release

Chaplain Lorraine Terranova, a resident of the Santa Clarita Valley since 1985, has authored two books on grief.

Terranova is the CEO and founder of The Widow’s Ministry and is a full-time hospice chaplain.

“The Journey of Grieving” is a collection of articles on grief, loss and recovery, which span 17 years in writing since 2006. The articles cover various topics including loss of spouse, loss of a child, suicide, and more.

“Prayers for the Grieving Heart” is a collection of short prayers to help provide hope and comfort for those grieving the loss of a beloved loved one.

Both books are available on Amazon.