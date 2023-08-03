‘Swatting’ call draws big response 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials confirmed a swatting incident in Stevenson Ranch on Tuesday night is under investigation.

The incident drew a large gathering of patrol deputies to Franklin Place, an otherwise quiet residential cul-de-sac north of Poe Parkway.

The initial call is what drew the alarm, as well as deputies decked out in SWAT gear, according to deputies and reports from the scene.

“Deputies responded to the 25900 block of Franklin Lane regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call,” wrote Deputy Kabrina Borbon of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “It was reported a male came home and shot his wife and children. During investigation, it was determined a swatting call was placed.”

No additional information is available on the suspects.

The incident is part of an active investigation. There was no additional information available at this time, according to station officials.

The source of such calls, due to a number of technologies available to mask such information, is notoriously difficult to trace, according to past reports from experts.