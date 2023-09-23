On Saturday, Sept. 23, volunteers came to participate in the St. Francis Dam Cleanup in honor of National Public Lands Day. Volunteers picked up trash, painted over graffiti and had a great attitude during this community effort.
Habeba Mostafa
Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].