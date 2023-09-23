St. Francis Dam Cleanup

Volunteers interact after cleaning a part of the trail that had been previously filled with trash. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
On Saturday, Sept. 23, volunteers came to participate in the St. Francis Dam Cleanup in honor of National Public Lands Day. Volunteers picked up trash, painted over graffiti and had a great attitude during this community effort. 
