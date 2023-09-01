Portland duo arrested on suspicion of multiple charges following CHP pursuit 

A pair of Portland, Oregon, residents were arrested following a California Highway Patrol pursuit on Thursday, according to CHP officials.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP’s Newhall-area Office, on Thursday at approximately 3:45 a.m. CHP Newhall units responded to a pursuit in progress call.

“CHP Central units had a pursuit they initiated in the downtown L.A. area,” wrote Greengard in an email to The Signal. “CHP Newhall officers entered the pursuit in the Castaic area going northbound on (Interstate) 5 freeway.”

The suspect vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe, ran out of gas after a few miles and stopped on the right shoulder.

The 27-year-old driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges – felony evading, stolen vehicle and stolen merchandise that was located inside of the vehicle, according to the CHP.

The 22-year-old passenger was arrested on suspicion of stolen merchandise charges.

The 27-year-old is being held in lieu of $85,000 bail at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station as of the publication of this story. The 22-year-old was released under “emergency bail release.”