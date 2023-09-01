Deputies: Suspect arrested following Newhall stabbing    

A 22-year-old Panorama City resident was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon producing great bodily injury in connection to the stabbing in Newhall on Monday night, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, on Monday night shortly before midnight, deputies responded to the 23700 block of Silverado regarding a fight call.

Sgt. Nelson Rios, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, previously confirmed the location to be at the Village Apartments, located at Silverado and Via Canon.

Deputies arrived and detained the suspect.

Oscar Sol/For The Signal

“During investigation, deputies learned a physical altercation occurred between the victim and suspect,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal. “The suspect stabbed the victim and continuously assaulted the victim.”

The victim sustained injuries, including lacerations on his face, and was subsequently transported and treated at a local hospital.

The 22-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury.

The suspect was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at the time of this publication. The suspect is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.