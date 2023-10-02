Motorcyclist killed Sunday on San Francisquito Canyon Road  

California Highway Patrol officials confirmed one man is dead after crashing his motorcycle Sunday night on San Francisquito Canyon Road.

CHP investigators said the motorcyclist, identified by the L.A. County Coroner’s Office as Daniel J. Abidor, a 23-year-old Leona Valley resident, died shortly after a collision in San Francisquito Canyon near Runner Road around 11:23 p.m.

Based on the preliminary information available, officers reported Abidor was driving a 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle south on San Francisquito where he crossed the double-yellow lines “at a high rate of speed” in order to pass a vehicle in front of him.

Abidor’s motorocycle crashed into a Honda driven by a 32-year-old Palmdale woman who was heading south in the southbound lanes, resulting in Abidor being ejected from his vehicle. He sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, according to the CHP report

The woman sustained moderate injuries in the crash and was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment, according to the CHP’s report on the incident.

“The crash is under investigation,” according to the preliminary report. “It is still to be determined if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this crash.”

Anyone with information about the crash can contact Josh Greengrad of the CHP Newhall area Office at 661-600-1600.