LASD: Statement forthcoming on trio of employee suicides

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is expected to issue a statement Tuesday after reports began circulating that one former and two current Sheriff’s Department employees killed themselves Monday.

A source close to the investigation indicated the deaths are believed to be unrelated. LASD spokeswoman Nicole Nishida said the department is preparing a statement.

Sheriff’s Department officials refused to answer any questions Monday afternoon after news of the death of Cmdr. Darren Harris was posted to the coroner’s office website.

Sheriff’s Information Bureau officials referred information requests to the Homicide Bureau, which did not respond to any requests for comment.

Harris was formerly spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station who was then promoted to a lieutenant in the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, and then a captain who led the department’s transportation services. Department sources reported he was a commander at the time of his death.

Harris is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound around 9:30 a.m. at his home in Saugus. There was another suicide in Lancaster at 10:30 a.m., according to sources close to the investigation who were not authorized to talk publicly about the deaths.

Greg Hovland, who had retired from the LASD, was a longtime sergeant in the Antelope Valley and was also found dead Monday.

There was another suicide reported at 4 p.m. Monday in Stevenson Ranch. The coroner’s office did not immediately respond to a request for information about the third death Tuesday morning, but LASD sources said the woman, age 60, was a custody assistant at the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic.