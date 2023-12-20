Alzheimer’s Association announces fundraising total from SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s

News release

More than 600 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Santa Clarita Valley walkers, volunteers, sponsors and supporters raised nearly $173,000 at the Oct. 7 walk at Bridgeport Park, helping the Alzheimer’s Association reach $1.62 million in total funds raised across its 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s California Southland series.

The series took place between September and November and featured 12 community Walk to End Alzheimer’s across Inyo, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and Tulare counties.

Funds raised at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s California Southland series remain local and support the care, support, advocacy and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association, the organization said in a news release. The association offers free, local support groups, education classes and social engagement opportunities online, via phone and in-person.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease in the United States, the release said. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In California alone, there are 690,000 people living with the disease.

For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk. For The Signal’s news coverage of the 2023 SCV walk, go to signalscv.com/2023/10/over-600-walk-to-end-alzheimers.