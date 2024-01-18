Firefighters handle car fire on Highway 14 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel put out a car fire on the northbound Highway 14 on Wednesday afternoon that spread into a 10-by-10 vegetation fire, according to Michael Pittman, supervising fire dispatcher for the Fire Department. The Fire Department received the call at approximately 2 p.m. and arrived to the scene at 2:20 p.m., needing until 3 p.m. to ensure all flames were extinguished, Pittman said. A report from the scene indicated that a truck driver spotted a black Nissan Rogue fully engulfed in flames on the side of the freeway and said the driver of the vehicle was able to pull over after smelling smoke. No injuries were reported to the Fire Department. Photos by Oscar Sol/The Signal.