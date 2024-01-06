Jumping into freezing waters 

“5..4..3..2..1!”

Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth yelled the countdown as waterworks suddenly activated from the water playground, splashing people. Children as young as 4 years old and adults ran the dash to submerge themselves into chilly 45-degree water.

The city of Santa Clarita hosted its 12th annual Polar Plunge on Saturday morning at the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center.

Participants yelled and cheered when the cold water hit their skin and spectators cheered on their family and friends for their bravery to test their limits.

There was a total of 60 participants.

Robert Lebo, a regular at the aquatics center who was participating for the second time, was having a great time and was full of energy after he dashed into the water with the countdown. The last time he participated in the polar plunge was five years ago, which was the last time the city hosted one before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presley O’Keefe, 9, reacts to the 45 degree water during the Santa Clarita Polar Plunge held at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center on Saturday, 010523. Dan Watson/The Signal

“It’s just fun. I feel like I’m supporting the Aquatic Center,” said Lebo. “It’s amazing how something so cold feels like it’s burning. It almost feels hot out there and then you realize that’ll pass and it’s cold.”

Lebo excitedly headed toward the slide to take full advantage of the aquatic center being open early in the morning and dive into the full experience.

Matthew Cooper and his two Irish twin daughters, Hannah and Savannah, who wore matching swimsuits, exited the cold water with huge smiles and laughter. Their mother cheered them on and quickly covered them up with a towel so they could avoid getting intense shivers.

As first-timers, the 4- and 5-year-olds said they were cold after their plunge but still had huge smiles witnessing their father head toward the slide to continue plunging into the chilly water.

From afar they waved and giggled until he made his way down the water slide again.

Stefanie Hardy reacts to the 45 degree water as she comes down the slide during the Santa Clarita Polar Plunge held at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center on Saturday, 010523. Dan Watson/The Signal

“It was something fun to try out,” said Cooper. “I wanted the girls to experience something new. I do it at the gym all the time.”

Shay Bendror and his 11-year-old daughter Sophie Gregorio finished taking a selfie with Sammy Clarita, the official city mascot and his friend, a polar bear.

The minute Bendor’s body hit the water he described the feeling as happy and “being alive.”

“Santa Clarita is way ahead of the trend. Everyone’s talking about cold plunging and the health benefits,” said Smyth to the crowd. “We’ve been doing this for 12 years so we’re way ahead of science.”

Adeline Herrera, 5, prepairs for the Santa Clarita Polar Plunge held at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center on Saturday, 010523. Dan Watson/The Signal

Plunging into cold water has become a trending health benefit more people have participated in, in recent years. “Those who’ve embraced the cold-water craze … frequently describe powerful, even transformative effects on their state of mind and sense of wellbeing,” stated NPR in an online article.

Some health benefits include decreasing inflammation, spiking dopamine, reducing stress, regulating hormones, accelerating metabolism, among other benefits, stated BAZAAR in an online article.

Every participant who took the chilly plunge would also get their name added to the Polar Bear Club members list to commemorate the occasion. After plunging themselves into the water, participants could warm themselves up with hot chocolate, coffee and doughnuts.