Robert Lamoureux | The lowdown on a low-budget lawn refresh 

Question: Robert, I know you are a construction expert, but I have questions regarding my yard. I’m hoping, as a newer homeowner, that you could guide me, so that I don’t have to waste money “ﬁguring it out.”

We purchased our older home late last summer. The yards are in less-than-stellar shape, and we’d like to do all we can to get them at least looking like we care, even though we are on a tight budget. The hardscape is pretty good and we do like the layout. It’s the quality of the lawns that is not good.

As brand new homeowners, we aren’t sure where to begin and what we can do on a budget, to make them look green, at least as good as they can with what they are. Any ideas on what we can do? Thank you for any help. We do love reading your articles and gaining info on how to care for our home.

— Joseph P.

Answer: Joseph, congratulations on being a homeowner. I understand that ﬁrst house is a big learning curve in many ways. I think the best you can do on a low budget is to fertilize. Like any living thing, grass needs great nutrients to thrive, so that’s the beginning. A well-rounded fertilizer is what we call, “triple 16.” I’d pick this up at a big box store and follow the instructions, and I’d do it at least twice a year.

Watering adequately is imperative, especially in our warm climate. On that note, aerating the lawn may be needed, if the soil is compacted and not absorbing well. Sometimes, the water is simply not absorbing, and you’re losing much of it to runoff. Try aerating the lawn ﬁrst, fertilize and be sure the watering schedule is adequate, along with not watering in the peak heat of the day.

You should see a nice, visible difference within a couple weeks.

When mowing, be sure to not mow too low — this can burn the grass also, giving it a yellow look. Often, during heavy growth season, mowing should be higher. If you prefer a shorter lawn, mow in increments, a few days apart. This helps to take it down lower without burning.

These few tactics should help perk up the lawns and won’t cost you an arm and a leg. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].