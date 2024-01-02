New year, new resolutions  

By Katherine Quezada & Tyler Wainfeld

Signal Staff Writers

Out with the old, in with the new. The year of 2023 has come to a close and people are finalizing their New Year resolutions for the upcoming new year.

Individuals who spoke to The Signal this weekend are maintaining a positive mindset and entering 2024 with intention and a purpose.

A New Year’s resolution is a tradition that many generations have participated in dating back to “some 4,000 years ago,” initially created by the ancient Babylonians, stated “History” in an online article by Sarah Pruitt. Individuals set their minds to create positive new habits, change undesired behavior and create personal goals entering the new calendar year.

Some people aim to work out and go to the gym on a daily basis, while others hope to be more conscious in their spending habits. No matter what the new year’s resolution is, one thing remains constant: It’s to improve daily life.

Lizzie Morales and Jacky Sanchez were on their way to the Valencia Town Center mall after the sky was slowly clearing up from the heavy rains that took place earlier in the day on Saturday when they shared what their new year resolution will be for the upcoming year.

“To be more thankful,” said Morales.

“Stay healthier,” said Sanchez. “I guess just to be healthier all around, like mentally, spiritually, and physically.”

Erin Connarn was walking in Old Town Newhall where she said that her New Year’s resolution will be to be more financially stable.

Erin Connarn poses for a photo after sharing her new year resolution on Saturday afternoon in Old Town Newhall. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal

“I work in the film and television industry — we had a lot of strikes this year so it’s time to catch up,” said Connarn.

Chad and Kathy McGeorge were at Schooner’s Patio Grille on Monday watching the college football bowl games. They each had a New Year’s resolution: George plans to quit vaping, and Kathy intends to quit drinking during the week.

Smoking had never been part of Chad’s life, until a couple of years ago when he started to vape. It was a “natural thing to do,” he said, but then he started noticing some side effects.

“I was coughing a lot,” Chad said. “So why do I do it?”

Kathy said she’s actually been sticking to her resolution since Thanksgiving. Her goal is to lose weight, which she said she has done in the six weeks since, dropping 7 pounds.

Many people create new year’s resolutions but very few stick to them. A few tips found from several online sources to ensure a successful 2024 year include:

• Limit the resolutions. Don’t overwhelm yourself with a ton all at once; it reduces the chances of succeeding in completing them.

• Start small and be mindful that it will take time to accomplish your resolutions. Don’t be discouraged.

• Root for yourself along the way. There is no better cheerleader than yourself and throughout the journey (no matter what it may be) it’s easier if you cheer yourself on and reward yourself when you deserve it.