Developer floats multi-unit plan for Friendly Valley 

The city of Santa Clarita received a preliminary proposal in January for a 60-unit housing project on a nearly 2-acre plot of land in Friendly Valley, according to information received in response to a public records request filed by The Signal.

The address, which is north of Sierra Highway and west of Friendly Valley Parkway, is currently an event venue, but the “one-stop review” asks about the feasibility of “residential multi-unit project with surface parking” for the address.

The property at 26453 Friendly Valley Parkway, is currently listed as Kelly’s Wedding Garden, a banquet hall that touts itself online as “Santa Clarita’s premier wedding ceremony and reception location.”

A message left with the business Tuesday was not immediately returned.

The property has a nearly 6,000-square-foot building on a little over 73,300 square feet of land, according to records with the L.A. County Assessor’s Office.

The project, which appeared to still be in the initial design phase, according to a city official, said the sketches reviewed so far looked like two floors and 30 units per floor.

A one-stop review is “a preliminary design review of a plan concept,” according to city officials, who also previously have described a one-stop review as part of an informational process a property owner or prospective property owner can go through to find out a project’s feasibility. It does not lead to any approvals.

The registered owner of the property is a limited liability company, MMFK3, which uses the property for its registered address.

The listed applicant, a Sand Canyon resident named Mohammed Noor, declined to discuss any details of the proposal when reached by phone Tuesday, saying he wouldn’t know what the final plan would be until he knew what the city would allow.

“We’ll see what the city says,” he said in a brief phone conversation.