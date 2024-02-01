School locked down after report of man with machete 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies set up a containment area Thursday afternoon near Canyon Springs Elementary School, after a man was reported to be seen near the front of the campus holding a machete around 2:15 p.m., according to station officials.

Superintendent Catherine Kawaguchi confirmed the campus had a hard lockdown but said all students were safe.

“The school is on hard lockdown but alll students are safe and there’s no threat to the campus,” she said in a brief phone interview.

A person called into the station and, while deputies were responding to the campus in the 19000 block of Vicci Street in Canyon Country, they received reports the suspect was spotted nearby in the 21400 block of Plumwood Street, which is less than a half-mile south of the campus.

No injuries have been reported, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials, as of 2:25 p.m., but units were still arriving on the scene.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as its available